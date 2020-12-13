Waqanika suprised to learn she will be MP

SODELPA candidate Tanya Waqanika has received formal notification from the Electoral Commission that she is to become a member of Parliament.

Waqanika says she wasn’t expecting to enter parliament this soon.

The Electoral Commission wrote to the SODELPA candidate late yesterday informing her that she is eligible to fill the parliamentary seat left vacant after the resignation former Opposition Leader Sitiveni Rabuka.

Speaking to FBC News, Waqanika says it’s a lot to digest and as of now she is still running her legal practice.

She says to become an MP as a replacement to Sitiveni Rabuka is even more of a surprise and that she respects his wishes.

Waqanika is next in line to become an MP after Rabuka’s resignation left a SODELPA seat vacant.