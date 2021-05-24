Home

Votes polled by Rabuka and Tabuya, not theirs says Gavoka

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
March 1, 2022 4:53 am
SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka speaking on FBC's 4 The Record

Votes polled in 2018 by former Social Democratic Liberal Party leader Sitiveni Rabuka and former SODELPA member Lynda Tabuya were SODELPA votes.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka highlighted this when speaking on FBC’s 4 The Record.

Gavoka says Rabuka is not a threat to the party in the upcoming general election even though he had secured 77,040 votes in the last general elections adding he secured the votes through the party.

Article continues after advertisement

“In SODELPA, we believe those votes were not personal votes, not for Lynda Tabuya, not for Rabuka. Those were SODELPA votes. “

Gavoka also said Lynda had polled 8,700 votes in 2018 and she was able to do so too under SODELPA’s banner.

The SODELPA Leader says he is confident in leading SODELPA into the elections this year.

