Voter turnout trends worrying: Gavoka

Social Democratic Liberal Party has raised concerns regarding the trend in terms of voters participation in this country.

Party leader Viliame Gavoka claims in 1999, 89 percent of people who were registered voted in the general election.

Gavoka Claims in 2006, 80 percent voted, in 2014, it was 83 and in 2018, it was 71 percent.

Article continues after advertisement

“SODELPA is very worried about this trend. It continues to decline. In 2014 there were some 91,000 people who did not vote”.

He claims in 2018 171,000 people did not vote and that this is a sign that the electoral process is not working successfully.

He adds that confidence in the electoral process is lacking and there is a need to put more confidence-building measures to help Fijians exercise their rights.