Vosarogo wants to keep all SODELPA MPs

Social Democratic Liberal Party Deputy Leader, Filimoni Vosarogo says he wants to keep all of SODELPA’s current Members of Parliament.

Speaking to FBC News, Vosarogo says he believes in dialogue and finding solution.

He says there are SODELPA Members of Parliament that are not happy with how things are, however, there is strength in unity.

The prominent lawyer adds there is a need for a common ground for solution finding and where issues can be addressed.

“We should continue to have a dialogue with them, continue to entice them to stay, and continue to have a good working relationship with everybody.”

Vosarogo has again reiterated that he will be contesting the next General Election.

He says this was why he applied for the position of deputy party leader and nothing has changed.