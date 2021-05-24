Vosarogo to attend SODELPA Board meeting

Prominent lawyer and Social Democratic Liberal Party, Deputy Leader Filimoni Vosarogo confirm he will be present during the Party’s Management Board meeting later this month.

Vosarogo is not a SODELPA Board member and says he might be required to provide legal advice on allegations against Party leader, Viliame Gavoka and General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

It’s alleged a Management Board resolution was forged and signed by Duru, allowing Gavoka to take a false oath in court.

This allegedly occurred when Gavoka filed a complaint in the Court of Disputed Returns seeking to have Member of Parliament, Mosese Bulitavu removed as an MP.

Vosarogo says he will deliver his advice on the matter if required.

“I have seen the documents, I am not aware of the explanation given by the GS and the party leader in relation to that document but I’m sure they have an explanation to it.”

Meanwhile, Mosese Bulitavu has lodged a police complaint against Gavoka, and Duru accusing them of perjury.

Gavoka had submitted into evidence a purported resolution giving him authority to take Bulitavu to court, however the Court of Disputed Returns ruled there was no Management Board meeting to authorize proceedings.