Vosarogo resigns from SODELPA

Lawyer and Social Democratic Liberal Party Deputy Leader, Filimoni Vosarogo has resigned from the party to join Sitiveni Rabuka’s People’s Alliance Party.

Vosarogo has sent his resignation letter to SODELPA President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau indicating the reason for his resignation.

He was appointed as the Deputy SODELPA leader on November 28th of last year.

Vosarogo adds that he will also notify the Registrar of Political Parties soon.

The lawyer believes the Party couldn’t craft position statements and policies if unity is not seen within the Party.

He has indicated that he will be supporting the People’s Alliance Party for the upcoming general election.