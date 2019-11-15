Vijay Singh to continue as SODELPA acting President until November

The Social Democratic Liberal Party management board has decided that its Acting President Vijay Singh will continue in the position until the party’s Annual General Meeting in November.

With Vijay Singh’s Presidency having expired on June 30th, SODELPA General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says a decision was made by the management board to have his term renewed until the AGM.

She says the Party’s constitution requires a four-month notice for an Annual General Meeting which would normally happen before June 30 where new appointments would be made, however, this requirement could not be met.

“But because of COVID, because of the suspension we found ourselves in a position where we could not meet our constitutional requirement to hold it before the 30th of June which is why we’ve given notice to have a special general meeting to have the agreement of our general assembly to move the annual general meeting to November.”

Registrar of Political Parties Mohammed Saneem earlier highlighted that casual constitutional appointments will need to be reviewed through the powers given to the officials by the Special General Meeting or it could appoint a date for elections when all positions will have to be filled according to the proper constitutional process.

SODELPA will hold a Special General Meeting on July 25th to deal with the deferment of its Annual General Meeting.