SODELPA now banks on vanua leadership

Following the appointment of the president and other executive members yesterday, Social Democratic Liberal Party general secretary Emele Duituturaga believes they now have all the elements to take the party to the next General Election.

Duituturaga says the outcome of the voting portrays the Party now fulfills the requirements of its Constitution and the vanua which will be key to bringing unity within the Party members.

The future of SODELPA was hanging in the balance a few months ago when two factions held simultaneous meetings in May, and elected two sets of officials to run the affairs of the Party.

SODELPA was then suspended by the Registrar of Political Parties for breach of Political Parties Act.

This suspension was lifted on June 29th after the Party complied with all the requirements.

The Party held its Special General Meeting yesterday to deal with the deferment of its Annual General Meeting, adopted the audited financial statements for 2019 and also adopted a process to select the Party Leader during its AGM in November.

Duituturaga says new president Ratu Epenisa Seru Cakobau and the vice presidents – Ro Teimumu Kepa, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu and George Shiu Raj will path the way for the Party to the 2022 General Election.

According to SODELPA’s 2018 constitution, it needs to start drawing up its manifesto 18 months before the Election date.

Duituturaga says work has begun.

“Started today because as you would have noted we have advertised according to our constitution the position of Party Leader and Deputy Party Leader. The General Assembly accepts that we need to commence with that. We have a President and Vice Presidents who come with a lot of experience”.

Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says the new appointments are inclusive of the three confederacies – Kubuna, Tovata and Burebasaga.

He believes they now have equal representation which is something the members wanted.

“Apply the vanua approach, while that is a good approach we had to be careful that we work in accordance with the constitution requirements. Not only the constitution of the party but also the constitution of Fiji”.

Rabuka claims the party is now on the right track and will focus on its AGM in November and the 2022 General Election.