US President Joe Biden congratulates Fiji’s new Prime Minister

United States President Joe Biden says as close partners, Fiji and the US work together to advance an Indo-Pacific that is free, prosperous, and secure.

He has congratulated the newly elected Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka.

Biden states that the two countries has made progress on key challenges-including promoting sustainable economic recovery, tackling climate change, and curbing illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing.

In the years ahead, Biden adds that he looks forward to strengthening the bonds between our people and advancing the shared vision for a peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Meanwhile, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has also reacted to Rabuka’s appointment.

He highlighted that Australia and Fiji are a vuvale meaning family.

Albanese reiterates that he is looking forward to strengthening the relationship between the two countries.