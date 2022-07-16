Unity Fiji writes to Prime Minister

[File Photo]

Unity Fiji has written an open letter to Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama following last night’s National Budget announcement by the Minister for Economy.

In the letter, Unity Fiji calls for the sacking of Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum.

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube, claims nothing in the budget addresses the deep-rooted fundamental problems the country faces.

Narube made a range of claims, stating there was no attempt at fiscal consolidation.

He says the Minister for Economy failed to provide meaningful incentives to the resource industries, which he claims is the secret all along to Fiji’s long-term economic prosperity.

The Unity Fiji Leader claims the unemployment rate will remain high, particularly among youth.

While acknowledging that the Minister for Economy has done something to moderate the cost of living, Narube, however, says Sayed-Khaiyum’s solution remains vague and inadequate.

Questions have been sent to the Minister for Economy and a response is expected.