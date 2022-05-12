Unity Fiji still in talks with SODELPA and FLP

Savenaca Narube

Unity Fiji Party is continuing discussions with the Social Democratic Liberal Party and Fiji Labor Party about working together in the upcoming General Election.

Party leader, Savenaca Narube says nothing is set in concrete yet but it makes sense for parties outside parliament to band together with the largest opposition party irrespective of their different ideologies.

“I think the more we work together towards the election, pull our resources and our thoughts together, I think the better it will be for the opposition. We are still talking with SODELPA on possible areas of working together so nothing to announce yet but we hope to do so sometime very soon.”

Article continues after advertisement

FBC News is trying to get comments from SODELPA leader, Viliame Gavoka and Fiji Labor Party leader, Mahendra Chaudhry.

Unity Fiji in the meantime will announce its proposed candidates at the end of next month.

Interviews for candidate selection are ongoing.