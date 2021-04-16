Politics
Unity Fiji Leader explains reason for brief suspension
April 19, 2021 12:16 pm
Unity Fiji Party Leader Savenaca Narube.
Unity Fiji Party had a change in auditors causing a delay in the submission of its audited accounts to the Fijian Elections Office.
Last Monday the Registrar of Political Parties, Mohammed Saneem issued suspension letters to Unity Fiji, Freedom Alliance and HOPE political parties due to their failure to comply with the Political Parties Act.
All parties are required to submit audited accounts to the Registrar within three months of the end of the financial year and none of the parties submitted their accounts that were due on 31st March 2021.
Party Leader Savenaca Narube says since completing the audit, their accounts were then submitted and the suspension was lifted last Thursday.
Freedom Alliance has also come out of suspension after submitting their financial reports on the same day.
Meanwhile, the only party which remains suspended is Tupou Draunidalo’s HOPE.