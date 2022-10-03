Unity Fiji announces 13 new provisional candidates

Unity Fiji Leader Savenaca Narube

Unity Fiji has announced 13 additional provisional candidates for its party as we head towards the 2022 General Election.

Amongst the 13 new provisional candidates is Former Opposition Leader, Mick Beddoes.

Unity Fiji Leader, Savenaca Narube says he is satisfied with the diversity of skills, qualifications, and experience of his provincial candidates.

Article continues after advertisement

Other provisional candidates include former Commissioner Central, Inoke Devo, retired senior police officer Maretino Waqalevu, businessmen Ropate Sivo and Opetaia Tui Matawalu, Noleen Billings, Laisenia Nawaitabu, Mesake Tuwai, Tipo Vaioma, Vaeoma Tungi, Solomone Faga, Tevita Raiova, and Navitalai Rokotuitai.

Narube says these candidates bring diversity and depth to the party.

He adds that the new candidates take the total approved provisional candidates to 53 as Unity Fiji intends to nominate 55 candidates for the 2022 General Election.