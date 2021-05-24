Tui Kalabu pledges support for PAP

The Turaga na Tui Kalabu, Ratu Paula Maiwiriwiri, has formally pledged his support for the People’s Alliance Party (PAP).

Speaking at the PAP Youth Special General Meeting in Kalabu Village, Nasinu Ratu Paula says he has been a staunch supporter of Rabuka for a long time and will continue to lend his support.

Ratu Paula urged youth members to carry out their duties honestly and act as good ambassadors, as per the party’s principles and vision.

Youth members from the Suva-Nausori corridor turned up at Kalabu village hall to register their names with the PAP.

The party’s first Special General Meeting (SGM) was then held behind closed doors.

Rabuka, who was the chief guest, left the meeting straight after the formalities were completed, to attend ceremonies in Ba.