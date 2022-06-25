Three new provisional candidates for SODELPA

The Social Democratic Liberal Party revealed three new provisional candidates during its AGM today.

These three are Ratu Josua Tubunaverevakabau Uluiviti, Atonio Lavekau and Vijay Lal.

The SODELPA leader had also said that no other current sitting SODELPA MP will be joining SODELPA apart from the seven that have already been announced.

The current MP’s standing for SODELPA during this election are Gavoka, Anare Jale, Mikaele Leawere, Aseri Radrodro, Simione Rasova, Tanya Waqanika and Dr. Mere Samisoni.

These MP’s collectively collected 10 percent of the total votes that SODELPA received in the 2018 General Election.

These seven MP’s established 19,364 votes for SODELPA out of the 181,072 votes that the party received in the last General Election.

Sitting SODELPA MPs who have not applied include Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Salote Radrodro, Adi Litia Qionibaravi, Mosese Bulitavu, Ratu Suliano Matanitobua, Dr Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, Peceli Vosanibola, Inosi Kurudrani, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Ratu Tevia Navurelevu, Mitieli Bulanauca, Jese Saukuru and Jone Seniloli.

It’s believed the MPs are just serving their remaining terms and there is a likelihood of some of them joining Sitiveni Rabuka’s The Peoples’ Alliance.

Former MP Nikolau Nawaikula was convicted and jailed last month, while another five are facing charges by the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption.

The party is currently vetting other applications and the next lot of candidates will be announced in the coming weeks.