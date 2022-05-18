The People’s Alliance is stable: Ditoka

Party General Secretary, Sakiasi Ditoka. [File Photo]

The People’s Alliance Movement says the party is stable.

Party General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka says claims have been made that disagreements have been brewing within the party.

He adds that it is normal to have conflicts on certain issues pertaining to appointments and other party decisions.

“Nobody is going to be agreeing with everything at all times, sometimes there will be disagreements but sometimes we agree to disagree and we move on.”

Ditoka says the party is confident about where they are right now and they are looking forward to contesting and winning the General Election.