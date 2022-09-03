Writ can be issued any day: Saneem

The writ for the 2022 General Election can be issued any time from today onwards.

This is according to Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem as the national voter registration drive comes to an end today.

Saneem says over 55, 700 Fijians have registered during the national voter registration drive that started in August, raising the total to 560,000 registrations nationwide.

“The speaker of Parliament has adjourned the Parliament sine dine this means that Parliament will not be sitting anymore and a writ for the election can be issued any day from today onwards.”

The Supervisor of Elections is encouraging those that haven’t updated their voter cards to go to any of the Fijian Elections Office registration centers to get registered before the writ is issued.