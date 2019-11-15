Talks of suspended SODELPA break away party

A faction of the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party is believed to be in talks to form a break away party.

FBC News understands this group is made up of most members of suspended SODELPA who are not pleased with new appointments made by the Management Board.

The division led to a public display of tensions over the weekend as Sitiveni Rabuka boycotted the management board meeting because three representatives of the suspended SODELPA caucus were not allowed into the meeting.

Rabuka has confirmed to FBC News that certain elements within this faction have spoken about forming a party.

“There are talks about that but the logical thing is for us to cross that bridge when we get to it. At the moment there are no direct talks of forming a new party, which at the moment is premature to talk about and untimely.”

Rabuka also confirms that these suspended party members met at his house in Suva after leaving the Management Board meeting.

However he denies this was a faction meeting saying they only sat around and drank kava.