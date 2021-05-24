Talks continue between PAP and NFP

People’s Alliance Party Leader Sitiveni Rabuka confirms post-election coalition talks are underway with the National Federation Party.

NFP Leader Professor Biman Prasad and Party President Pio Tikoduadua were even invited as guests to PAP’s Special Assembly in Nausori today.

Speaking to the media after the assembly, Rabuka said although Unity Fiji started the conversation among all political parties, PAP is only interested in a partnership with the NFP.

Article continues after advertisement

Rabuka also confirmed the same during his address at the Special Assembly.

This isn’t the first time that Rabuka and NFP have considered working together.

In 1999, Rabuka who was then the Leader of the Soqososo Vakavulewa ni iTaukei or SVT formed a coalition with the National Federation Party and contested the election on a joint platform.

However, it ended in disaster with the SVT only winning eight seats in parliament, and the NFP being completely annihilated losing all of its twenty seats to the Fiji Labour Party.

Twenty-three years later, Rabuka now leading his third political party wants to give it another shot with the NFP.

He says their arrangement will transform the political landscape and restore the cordial relations of an ethnically diverse country.