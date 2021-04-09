Tabuya would consider working with Rabuka

SODELPA Parliamentarian, Lynda Tabuya has made it clear that time will tell if she stays on with SODELPA or moves to join another party.

However, Tabuya has not ruled out the possibility of joining her former leader, Sitiveni Rabuka’s proposed political party.

Tabuya also confirms she has been approached by a team that works around the former SODELPA Leader, however, there have been no direct talks with Rabuka to join his proposed political party.

“No, not directly with Mr Rabuka but there are those who work around him that have approached me. There are also those in other political parties who have approached me.”

With several interested political parties after her, Tabuya maintains that she will, for now, remain with SODELPA.

“For now at this stage, I am committed to holding SODELPA accountable. I believe it’s my duty, because if I don’t speak up who else will, to hold the leadership accountable.”

Meanwhile, former SODELPA Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka who was seen to be grooming Tabuya for more power and control of his old party, says he does not want to jeopardize her position as a senior member of the SODELPA caucus.

Lynda Tabuya also stresses that if she was to move to any party or to stay in SODELPA she would be demanding the same thing, that the people are represented aptly within the party.