Tabuya wants to stage a coup: Bulitavu

Social Democratic Liberal Party Member of Parliament, Mosese Bulitavu, says fellow MP, Lynda Tabuya, is using his court case against Party Leader Viliame Gavoka as an opportunity to stage a coup within SODELPA.

Bulitavu told FBC News that Tabuya has been the mastermind behind the petition to remove Party Leader Viliame Gavoka and General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

While referring to allegations of perjury against Gavoka and Duru, Bulitavu says it was only fair for the allegations to be investigated and a report brought back to the management board.

Bulitavu claims Tabuya was frustrated following the meeting yesterday because she wanted Gavoka removed by the management board and her faction to move her in as interim leader.

He says the next management board meeting will be interesting as the investigation report will be openly deliberated.