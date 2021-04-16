Tabuya wants Ratu Epenisa and Gavoka gone

The public squabble between Social Democratic Liberal Party Parliamentarian, Lynda Tabuya and the party hierarchy has escalated further this afternoon.

Tabuya calling for party President Ratu Epenisa Cakobau and Leader, Viliame Gavoka to resign from SODELPA after Ratu Epenisa issued a statement saying Tabuya should stop maligning the party in the media.

The MP in response says under Ratu Epenisa’s leadership, party Leader, Viliame Gavoka has in the last five months, failed to deliver a plan for the upcoming election.

She claims the Bau chief is losing the support of the Vanua in SODELPA.

Tabuya adds that the party President should be neutral, but since he took up his position, there have been over 70 grievances for him to sort out.

The MP goes on to say that Ratu Epenisa as a traditional leader has failed to unite the party for almost a year now, and has not resolved the many grievances before him.

Tabuya claims Ratu Epenisa has acted on ill advice designed to drive out voters rather than unite the party.

Tabuya says she is disappointed that Deputy Leader Filimoni Vosarogo being excluded from major decision making and has recommended that he step up and become the Party Leader.

She says SODELPA needs a young, dynamic, intelligent leader to capture the 60 percent voting population.