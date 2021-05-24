Tabuya wants Gavoka and his team out

Opposition Whip Lynda Tabuya has called on Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader Viliame Gavoka to resign saying she and a handful of others are better suited for the job.

Tabuya says Gavoka and his team should all resign and a new leadership appointed, naming herself Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Aseri Radrodro, Niko Nawaikula and Salote Radrodro, as capable leaders.

She says the 2022 General Election will not be easy as ‘the mighty’ FijiFirst will bring all it can to retain power, and SODELPA needs revolutionary leadership that is fully prepared to fight FijiFirst.

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka has said that he only cares that MPs who are planning on leaving the party, continue to serve until the end of their terms for the benefit of the people who voted for them.

Tabuya in response says if Gavoka and his advisors continue to try to push out their most valuable MPs, without producing a plan to win the election, they are doing the whole of SODELPA and their voters a huge disfavor.

The Opposition Whip adds she does not feel confident in Gavoka’s ability to secure a win next year as he is banking on the party name and reputation.

She says it’s been nine months since Gavoka was chosen, in a questionable process, and all he has done is made mistakes that have brought disrepute to the party.

The SODELPA MP also says Gavoka has not delivered a campaign plan, raised sufficient funds, any direction for a manifesto or the party’s plans for economic recovery should they form government.

Tabuya who is also President of the SODELPA Nasinu Constituency also reveals that Gavoka and his team at the Party HQ have tried several times to have her removed from the Party.

She adds it’s high time the party executives which number no more than ten people, listen to the people for a change and work to retain those who work hard and bring votes.

While responding to questions regarding an article in the Fiji Sun that she and other popular MPs have no interest in staying on for SODELPA next year, Tabuya says she has a lack of confidence in the party leader.

However she adds it does not translate into a lack of confidence in the party.

Questions have been sent to Gavoka however, he has refused to comment on this attack as well as allegations by MP Mosese Bulitavu.