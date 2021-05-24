Tabuya told to remove or correct Facebook post

People’s Alliance Party member Lynda Tabuya has been directed by the Fijian Elections Office to remove or correct her Facebook post.

Tabuya made a post on her Facebook page yesterday, stating that a team from the FEO facilitated registration at school premises.

Supervisor of Elections, Mohammed Saneem says the post is incorrect, false and misleading.

Saneem says Tabuya also made false claims earlier in the week when she posted outdated schedules of voter registration on her Facebook page.

Tabuya also took people down in a bus and allegedly created drama outside a school in Nasinu.

Saneem says this has now gone too far.

“We strongly criticize such organized deceptive practices and it’s very unfortunate that Tabuya has resorted to such practices just before the election. And it does not augur well for the General Election when such deceptive conduct is tolerated by and she has been speaking as a representative of the People’s Alliance Party.”

The Supervisor of Elections has also highlighted that should Tabuya fail to act immediately, she will be referred to the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption for further investigation and necessary legal action including charges.

The penalty for failing to comply with the directive is five (5) years imprisonment or a fine of $50,000.