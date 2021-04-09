Tabuya has offers from other political parties

Social Democratic Liberal Party stalwart Lynda Tabuya says she has other political parties waiting on the sideline as trouble brews between her and the SODELPA hierarchy.

She had posted on social media that she was unhappy with how the Kadavu constituency was treated in the last Management Board Meeting.

Tabuya is now saying she will decide on her next political move if nothing changes.

“I’ve had offers in 2014, 2018 and yes I’ve continued to have offers from several political parties but I’m not a quitter and I will try my best and this is me trying my best which is also for the very first time going public holding my party accountable.”

Tabuya says the hierarchy in SODELPA is not doing its part in visiting Kadavu to set up branches.

She says this is incompetence on the part of those on the frontline of the party.

SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says Tabuya was put on notice to be careful with what she posts on social media.

Gavoka says they do want to resolve the issue with Kadavu and he is confident Tabuya will not abandon SODELPA.

“I don’t think Hon. Tabuya will jump ship because of this, she is a very loyal supporter and a very valuable member of the team.”

Tabuya has also put the Party leadership on the spot saying they work for the people and not the other way round as it seems right now.