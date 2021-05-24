Home

Tabuya confident of support

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
February 17, 2022 4:45 pm

People’s Alliance Party member, Lynda Tabuya has put to rest talks that she is not accepted by some members of her new party.

Tabuya says there is no animosity between her or any others, adding she has received immense support from within the party.

Jumping ship for the second time in her political career, Lynda Tabuya says she is confident of the support from PAP.

“And the support was tremendous, even to the point the Liuliu ni Yavusa o Kalabu also resigned from SODELPA and join the People’s Alliance Party, as well as a lot of supporters in that area, have done the same.”

Party General Secretary Sakiasi Ditoka says they are happy with the members who have joined so far.

He adds there are other high calibre applicants keen to secure a party ticket.

“In fact, we have a few who are ex permanent secretaries, deputy permanent secretary level, some who have served in international organisations, regional organisations, people who have come from the corporate background and one of them being Mr Kamikamica. And we are very excited with what we hope will be a very good lineup.”

Ditoka confirms a selections panel will be set up to vet the applications with a shortlist expected in the second week of March.

