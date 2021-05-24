Home

Politics

Tabuya attacks Registration of Voters Act

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 4, 2022 6:00 am
The Peoples’ Alliance provisional candidate, Lynda Tabuya. [File Photo]

The Peoples’ Alliance provisional candidate, Lynda Tabuya, has once again been caught spreading misinformation about the Electoral Registration of Voters Act.

Following the party’s announcement of its first 12 provisional candidates on Sunday night, Tabuya made it clear she would represent youth and women.

She says women and young people deserve to be at the decision-making table and address the injustices they face.

Tabuya then said that women represent half the voting population, as she questioned why women need to change their names in order to vote.

However, the Voter Registration Act only makes it compulsory to use birth certificates when registering to vote.

Fijians must also use their name as stated on their birth certificate and must have no other aliases.

This means that married women who want to use their husbands’ surname must register it on their birth certificate and match it to their voter card.

A married woman also does not necessarily need to make changes if she does not want her husband’s surname on her birth certificate, but should enter the name on her birth certificate as it is while registering to vote.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has said the changes eradicate any attempt to corrupt the voter list.

