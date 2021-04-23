Tabuya apologizes to her high chief

Social Democratic Liberal Party Parliamentarian Lynda Tabuya has apologized to her High Chief Na Marama na Roko Tui Dreketi and SODELPA MP Ro Teimumu Kepa.

Tabuya says she is sorry for upsetting Ro Teimumu who has expressed her disappointment with some of the utterances by the Opposition Whip.

However, Tabuya says she is not sorry for speaking up about what’s happening within the party.

The SODELPA MP says she had a personal conversation with Ro Teimumu seeking her forgiveness, but she stands by her concerns with the party.

“She expressed her disappointment with some of the sentiments I aired and of course I apologized that it had upset her but I certainly am not sorry for what I had said.”

Ro Teimumu has nothing to say about Tabuya’s outbursts against the Party hierarchy.

Meanwhile, SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka says Tabuya’s apology to her traditional leader is a good start, but the MP has more to atone for.

“But ultimately it has to be the hierarchy of the party, in this case, the President and myself as Party Leader.”

Tabuya says she has been threatened with disciplinary action but is yet to receive anything from the SODELPA management.