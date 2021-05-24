Home

Politics

Tabuya and Lobhendahn appointed deputy PA leaders

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
May 7, 2022 10:55 am
Lynda Tabuya (From Left), Sitiveni Rabuka, Ajay Amrit, Daniel Lobhendahn.

The People’s Alliance Party has announced Lynda Tabuya and Daniel Lobhendahn as two of its deputy leaders.

While making the announcement this morning, PA Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka says he personally selected his two deputies because of the trust he has in them.

Under the PA Constitution, the Party needs to have three deputy leaders.

Manoa Kamikamica was announced the deputy leader a few weeks ago.

Tabuya has jumped ship twice, leaving her People’s Democratic Party and then resigning from the Social Democratic Liberal Party while also giving up her seat in parliament to join forces with Rabuka.

Lobhendahn who is a former national rugby player and a businessman is new to politics.

