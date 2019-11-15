Suspended SODELPA party members look to a united future

The suspended members of the Social Democratic Liberal Party have hit the drawing board to illustrate a united front.

Suspended party member, Sitiveni Rabuka says they will use the 60 days of suspension to get their house in order.

“Submit a report that will be politically, constitutionally sustainable to the Supervisor of Elections.”

On the issue of several versions of the SODELPA Constitution and allegations of forgery, Rabuka says this will need to be investigated thoroughly by the party.

“I do not know which aspect the Supervisor of Elections is referring to, but I’ll have to see the version that he’s referring to as well as the one we worked under.”

For some of the suspended party members, like Viliame Gavoka, this impasse can be overcome.

“So we are, we will be starting this thing properly, yeah and you know it really is early days, as you can imagine, it’s quite a shock.”

A sentiment shared by fellow suspended party member Salote Radrodro.

“I believe and I have faith that the two factions that are holding meetings will come together because if there is anything that we have at heart it’s the interests of our voters.”

The suspended SODEPLA party now has 59 days to get their house in order or face deregistration.