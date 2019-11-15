Suspended SODELPA management meeting gets underway

The suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party management board meeting is about to get underway in Suva.

SODELPA Leader Sitiveni Rabuka is in attendance with former General Secretary Adi Litia Qionibaravi.

The meeting is mandated to resolve internal issues and appoint senior management roles.

In attendance are Tui Cakau Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, Aseri Radrodro, Viliame Gavoka, Mere Samisoni, Mosese Bulitavu, Lynda Tabuya, Salote Radrodro and members from various branches.

The management board is expected to select a date for a Special General Meeting where appointment s will be made for Party President Vice Presidents, General Secretary and other positions.