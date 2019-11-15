Politics
Suspended SODELPA meeting with Registrar of Political Parties
June 18, 2020 3:43 pm
Suspended SODELPA appointed acting General Secretary Emele Duituturaga is currently meeting with the Registrar of Political Parties.
FBC understands the acting GS of the suspended party is making the submission to the Registrar about the appointment of today’s meeting at Holiday Inn.
Duituturaga was accompanied by Tanya Waqaniika.
