Suspended SODELPA meeting with Registrar of Political Parties

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
June 18, 2020 3:43 pm
Suspended SODELPA appointed acting General Secretary Emele Duituturaga is currently meeting with the Registrar of Political Parties.

FBC understands the acting GS of the suspended party is making the submission to the Registrar about the appointment of today’s meeting at Holiday Inn.

Duituturaga was accompanied by Tanya Waqaniika.

