Suspended SODELPA Management Board meeting hits a snag

The suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party’s Management Board meeting in Suva this morning may have been compromised.

FBC News can confirm that some Board members are refusing to go into the meeting which was called to appoint a General Secretary in accordance with directives from the Registrar of Political Parties.

Suspended Party member Sitiveni Rabuka confirmed to FBC News that he has made a demand that caucus representatives Ro Filipe Tuisawau, Jese Saukuru and Mosese Bulitavu to be included in the Management Board meeting.

“At the last meeting we had at the Holiday Inn, they were not included on advise that because we are suspended caucus reps have no status. I was at the meeting, but I believe that I can only be there with our representatives from caucus”.

Rabuka says he is still waiting for an official response to his demand from Acting President Vijay Singh, and so he and other members of the Management Board have decided to stay out of the meeting venue.

The suspended SODELPA Management Board meeting continues as officials say they have a quorum.

Stay with FBC News for more on this developing story.