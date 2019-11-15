Suspended Senior SODELPA members await official appointments

Suspended SODELPA member Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu is not part of the Management Board meeting this morning.

Even though the meeting proper has begun, the Tui Cakau is seated outside the venue.

FBC News understands that Ratu Naiqama is likely to be nominated as a Vice President of the suspended Party.

He will be able to enter the meeting venue if he is appointed.

Also waiting outside are Mosese Bulitavu and Salote Radrodro.

FBC News understands various nominations are expected for the positions of General Secretary, Treasurer, and Vice Presidents.