Politics

Support intact says Duru

Litia Cava Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @[email protected]
February 16, 2022 4:35 pm
SODELPA General Secretary Lenitasi Duru. [File Image]

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says it has received a lot of interest from people who are eager to contest the general election under the party banner.

SODELPA General Secretary Lenitasi Duru says the departure of some people from SODELPA to join the People’s Alliance Party has cleared the air.

“We have a lot of interest coming on at the beginning of this year. After some people left the party and made their stand that they were going to PAP cleared the air for a lot of people and this created a lot of interest and we’ve been receiving interest from people.”

In an interview with FBC News, former SODELPA MP, Lynda Tabuya says Duru is doing his job adding that she has already stated her reasons for leaving SODELPA.

“I have no malice, I don’t leave behind any, and you know, baggage and anything unaddressed. I’ve always told them and everyone, if you know, want to know how I feel about SODELPA or the leader, I’ve always been public about it. So, you know, me leaving and Rabuka leaving, they’re saying gives them that space to do that.”

Duru says the party will be releasing its first set of candidates within the next two months.

“We will be releasing the names by March or April. The panel that is going to select the candidates is yet to be approved by the management board. We are hoping to take that in the next management board in March and get those approved and once that’s in place, the selection process begins.”

He also confirms that the party’s management board meeting will be held next month.

