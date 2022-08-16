Stop skirting around the issue: Sayed-Khaiyum

General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the controversy surrounding the racist statement made questions whether its partner the National Federation Party condones such views as it has not condemned the remark. [File Photo]

FijiFirst has labelled the National Federation Party and its leader a coward for failing to take a stand on the racist statement made by a People’s Alliance provisional candidate.

Liliana Warid posted a controversial statement using the word “visitors” to refer to Indo-Fijians.

General Secretary Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says the controversy surrounding the racist statement made questions whether its partner the National Federation Party condones such views as it has not condemned the remark.

Article continues after advertisement

“They do not have the gumption to stand against anybody from PAP. None of them have had the gumption, the ability, the capacity, and the courage. They do not have the courage to come out and say yes or no. When people lack courage, one may call them a coward.”

National Federation Party posted a statement yesterday claiming the ‘so-called “racist” statements is hollow, Further adding that if it forms government with the People’s Alliance, people will be free to express their views, even those with which the government disagrees.’

Sayed-Khaiyum says it is critical for political parties to make their positions clear on such matters and not just skirt around the issue.

“Let’s not play mickey-mouse games. This is about Rabuka and honourable Prasad playing Mickey Mouse games. It’s a question of values and principles. They don’t have the courage and it is a well-known fact. Despite all these comments that are so contradictory to each other, hypocritical – Rabuka has not taken any stance.”

Responding to NFP’s post that claims Sayed-Khaiyum ‘makes up exaggerated stories of racism’, the FijiFirst GS says racism can’t be exaggerated, and people need to account as such matter can create communal discord.

“What is honourable Biman Prasad’s position? Does he support this lady’s statement or not?”

The FijiFirst leader has made it clear that his party will not stand by while racist remarks that can cause a racial division are being made.