"Stop being a loose cannon", Tabuya told

Social Democratic Liberal Party Parliamentarian Lynda Tabuya has been told not to be a loose cannon.

This was the message by the SODELPA President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau responding to comments made by Tabuya in recent media reports.

In a statement, Ratu Epenisa says her misguided attempts at trying to discredit the Party executives is only showing up her inadequacies as a self-promoted representative for Kadavu.

The SODELPA President insists that Tabuya should be proactive and make positive contributions as fellow SODELPA MP Simione Rasova has been doing on the island, and not to continue to ramble on like a loose cannon

While Tabuya maintains she is committed to SODELPA, Ratu Epenisa, says her actions indicate she is intending to leave.

The Party President stresses that if Tabuya chooses to remain with SODELPA, then she is to refrain from campaigning against the Party that gave her the threshold she needed to get into Parliament.

He says Tabuya has brought disrepute and negativity to the Party by resorting to use the media to express her opinions instead of using internal Party mechanisms.

With regards to comments by the SODELPA MP that the party has no plan for the General Election next year, Ratu Epenisa is adamant that Tabuya is misinformed adding there is a lot of work being done in the background to address policy needs.

He says this is a matter not meant for public consumption, just yet.