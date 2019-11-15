Some suspended SODELPA members hoping for unity

Some members of the suspended Social Democratic Liberal Party are hoping that divisions will be solved soon and both factions will unite for the sake of the party.

A handful of the suspended SODELPA MPs are not choosing sides and did not attend any of the two Management Board meetings held on Saturday.

Suspended Party MPs Niko Nawaikula and Salote Radrodro while speaking to FBC News says they would rather see both factions united.

Article continues after advertisement

“That’s also the reason why I did not join any of the parties because I believe in unity and my joining either one will not assist. I’m hoping and praying and I think we will be united very soon. “

Nawaikula who has been fighting to restore indigenous human rights and rights of all those who call Fiji home says he is unsure if the division within the suspended party will help him achieve his goal.

It’s all about unity. When we’re united than we will achieve anything so it’s a pledge to us all and to both sides to get together and unite.

SODELPA was suspended by the Registrar of Political Parties for a breach of the Political Parties Act.

It now has 58 days to resolves internal issues or face deregistration.