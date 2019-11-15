Some SODELPA supporters not allowed inside meeting venue

Some Social Democratic Liberal Party supporters have not been allowed inside the meeting venue as it’s believed the party has reached its 200 quorum.

Supporters who travelled from as far as Lautoka are locked outside the venue at Novotel Hotel in Lami.

They are now demanding Party General Secretary Emele Duituturaga to come out and explain why they are not allowed inside the meeting venue.

Twenty SODELPA members are present in the meeting.

Inosi Kuridrani is believed to be the lone SODELPA MP not allowed inside the premises.

Kuridrani told FBC News he is still wondering why he is not allowed to attend the meeting.

FBC News understands the Health Ministry issued a notice to SODELPA last night stating that the meeting can only accommodate 200 members due to the COVID-19 restrictions.

SODELPA is holding its Special General Meeting today to deal with the deferment of its Annual General Meeting.

The meeting is also anticipated to adopt audited financial statements for 2019 and adopt a process for the selection of party leader.

FBC News understands that Tui Cakau, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu will chair the Meeting.