SOE disappointed with NFP MP’s defamatory words

Mohammed Saneem [left] and Lenora Qereqeretabua

The Supervisor of Elections says that defamatory words by a number of Opposition MPs who used parliamentary privileges to haul personal attacks against him during the debate on the Electoral Amendment Act will not affect his work.

Mohammed Saneem today expressed disappointment in the behavior of some MPs adding that name-calling is least expected of them.

The defamatory words such as infantile, want-to-be, and a smart alec used by National Federation Party MP Lenora Qereqeretabua yesterday would have a different outcome if made outside parliament.

“We are elected members of parliament with our rights and privileges and we will use them to the fullest extent that it affords. We will not bow down to that infantile, want-to-be, smart alec comebacks of a civil servant who has one job to ensure people register and vote.”

Saneem in response says such personal attacks will not hinder his office from fulfilling its duties and functions.

“I just do my job and if anyone does not like my job or me personally I think the last place would be parliament to go and show the country but nothing else. It’s something you’d least expect of a parliamentarian. That’s all I can say, nothing else.”

The Supervisor of Elections says they will continue to focus on the task at hand and that is to ensure the election preparation runs smoothly regardless of such commentary.