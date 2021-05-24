SODELPA to meet with minor parties

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has been approached by three minor parties to join forces for the 2022 General Election.

The Fiji Labour Party, Freedom Alliance, and Unity Fiji have already signed a Memorandum of Understanding to contest on a united front, and have reached out to other political entities as well.

Social Democratic Liberal Party Leader, Viliame Gavoka says he is expected to meet with the three parties in the next few days.

“We want to understand the full implications of this initiative and we will take it from there. It is early days yet, we would like to know what it entails and how it impacts the party as it stands today.”

The People’s Alliance Party Leader, Sitiveni Rabuka confirms he has also received an invitation but adds that he can’t make decisions alone because he needs to listen to others in his party.

The Leaders of the three parties are hoping SODELPA, National Federation Party, and The People’s Alliance will react positively to the invitation.

Unity Fiji Party Leader, Savenaca Narube clarifies it is not a coalition.

“We are just letting everybody know that this process has started, please come on board so over the next few weeks we will have one on one discussions with other political parties to encourage them to join this process.”

Freedom Alliance Party Leader, Jagath Karunaratne says they will try and come up with a more fitting framework depending on who they have on the table.