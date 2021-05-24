SODELPA’s financial position is stable: DURU

The financial position of the Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) is stable, says its General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru.

Duru had made claims that the People’s Alliance party leader, Sitiveni Rabuka took a chunk of SODELPA’s financial supporters when he resigned.

Duru says the party has noted issues in the past relating to the utilization of the party’s funds.

“We are in a stable position and the money keeps coming in now, a big change since the start of the year. Majority of the local but not much from the business sector. I think it’s understandable because business houses are not allowed to support political parties, individual they can, but yeah it’s coming in.”

Duru says the Party’s campaign budget is around $600,000 to $800,000.

He says the Party is using a financial audit policy to ensure accountability and transparency.