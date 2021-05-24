SODELPA works on campaign strategies

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says it is familiar with the expected number of votes for each candidate from targeted areas.

Party Leader Viliame Gavoka says this because the party will be using the ‘turf control’ model to contest the 2022 General Election.

“I can tell you what exactly I am going to get in Nadroga in 2022. All the turfs have been analyzed to the minutest details, we know the villages, we know the neighborhood, the number of families and we know what each candidate can get from that turf so it is highly developed.”

Article continues after advertisement

Gavoka says the party is ready to start campaigning from April 26 when the official campaign period kicks in.

The party’s policy areas which were available on its website since July 2021 are now being expanded by the manifesto team.