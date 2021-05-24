SODELPA will not work with PAP: Gavoka

The Social Democratic Party will not work together with the People’s Alliance Party says SODELPA Leader Viliame Gavoka.

Gavoka while making his stance clear stressed that SODELPA will not hold any talks of coalition with PAP if businessman and founding member Ajay Amrit is part of the Party.

He adds this is because the allegations made by Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama against Amrit are unforgivable.

Bainimarama had claimed that Amrit approached him to remove the then Qarase-led government because of the Bills or laws being proposed by the then Soqosoqo Duavata ni Lewenivanua.

“What the PM has highlighted about Amrit Bhai hurts the people of SODELPA in a very big way. (Laisenia) Qarase is the founder of our party and he is one of Fiji’s finest sons and for him to ask the military to forcefully remove him is unforgivable.”

Gavoka says they are holding dialogues only with Unity Fiji Party because even the National Federation Party now shares a close relationship with PAP.



Unity Fiji Party Leader, Savenaca Narube [right]

Unity Fiji Party Leader, Savenaca Narube has also said he will work with SODELPA.

“We need to manage our economy, we need to get more people employed, we need to get our debt lower then where it is now but we need to create that economic activity that we can all benefit from.”

However, PAP Leader Sitiveni Rabuka says the Memorandum of Understanding signed by his party with NFP does not rule out the idea of working together with other political parties.

“In fact, the door is still open we had worked with the leader of Unity Fiji and we are still working with them as far as we are concerned.”

There are now eight registered parties in Fiji.