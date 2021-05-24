Home

SODELPA wants Rabuka's alliance to resign

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
August 14, 2021 7:32 am
General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru [left] and Sitiveni Rabuka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party has warned its members who may be thinking of jumping ship for former leader Sitiveni Rabuka that there is no place for them in SODELPA.

General Secretary Lenaitasi Duru says anyone with allegiances to Rabuka must resign from the party immediately.

This comes after Rabuka applied to register his political party “People’s Alliance”.

It’s understood this may open old wounds which emerged when Rabuka walked out on SODELPA and divided loyalties between himself and the party.

As SODELPA continues to suspect some of its members colluding with Rabuka’s proposed party, Duru has made a call for these people to resign.

“Now that the party is in the process of being registered, they probably might be seriously thinking of now moving across. Our doors are open if they wanted to move do the honorable thing, resign from us, move and let us continue to serve our people.”

Duru says Rabuka as a former Military personnel, should seriously reconsider recruiting these people.

He says in the Military, traitors are not accepted and he wonders how Rabuka will take in people who have been playing both sides.

Rabuka in response says he will not be ambushing any party to get the people he may need.

“I have not solicited any support from any of them and I have respected the integrity of their own political parties.”

The SODELPA General Secretary admitted once Rabuka’s proposed party is successfully registered it would mean a strong competitor for them.

