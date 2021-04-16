SODELPA to take disciplinary action against Tabuya

The Social Democratic Liberal Party Management will take disciplinary action against Lynda Tabuya for allegedly defaming the party.

This was after Tabuya called for party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, and Leader, Viliame Gavoka to resign from SODELPA.

This has been confirmed by Party General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru as the war of words continue to accelerate within SODELPA.

Article continues after advertisement

This as those in authority thinks that Tabuya is feeling threatened after the departure of the former party leader.

“Her biggest supporter has stepped out after resigning – the former Party Leader. He was her biggest supporter. I think her remaining with us now, she’s probably feeling threatened.”

Lenaitasi Duru told FBC News, that he has received few letters from party members expressing their disappointment over Tabuya’s media outbursts and recommends disciplinary action against her.

“We want to assure her that she complies with the demands of our constitution, she will have no problems. But if she continues openly challenge party leadership, then there mechanism in place.”

In a statement, Tabuya maintains that the party President should be neutral, but since he took up the position there are over 70 grievances before him to sort, which is unprecedented.

Tabuya is not happy with the SODELPA leadership, adding that she will stay on to fight for fair representation of people within the party.

Duru however says, Tabuya and few other party members have recently become social and mainstream media warriors, which is becoming a concern for SODELPA.

He adds that her comments are unpleasant and an insult to party members.