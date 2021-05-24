SODELPA to select candidates before campaigning

The Social Democratic Liberal Party says it will only start campaigning for the 2022 General Election after announcing its candidates this week.

Leader, Viliame Gavoka says the party will follow its turf control model to campaign for the election.

Gavoka says SODELPA candidates will campaign on constituencies allocated to them.

He adds they want all candidates to only go out once they are approved to represent the party.

“There are 28 constituencies which we divide into turfs and everyone is in charge and has exclusive rights to these turfs. We believe with people fighting from their turfs we can get the number of seats that will give us the threshold in parliament which is 28.”

Gavoka says to boost their preparation, they will work with the Unity Fiji Party.

He says they are close to finalizing the arrangements to sign a memorandum of understanding for a pre-election working relationship with Unity Fiji.