SODELPA to review disciplinary procedures

The SODELPA Secretariat is now putting together complaints and grievances received about the actions of various party members.

General Secretary, Lenaitasi Duru says all complaints received will be presented during the Management Board meeting next month to decide the next course of action.

He adds that the current disciplinary procedures in the party’s constitution are very weak, and they’re working towards amending them before being endorsed at the Board meeting.

“The constitution demands that we comply with the sections of our constitution that cover the set-up of our internal structures. And when the law and our traditional approaches do not agree, the law is to be seen to be held paramount. So we have to institute good governance.”

Duru earlier confirmed that they will take disciplinary action against Lynda Tabuya for allegedly defaming the party.

This was after Tabuya called for party President, Ratu Epenisa Cakobau, and Leader, Viliame Gavoka to resign from SODELPA among other allegations.

This complaint will also be discussed during the Management Board meeting.