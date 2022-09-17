SODELPA to maintain assets: Gavoka

The Social Democratic Liberal Party believes that Fiji Airways is the backbone of our tourism industry.

Leader Viliame Gavoka says the party believes in maintaining assets and Fiji Airways should not be sold.

He made the comments in response to a suggestion made by an expelled provisional candidate of the National Federation Party Hiroshi Taniguchi for Fiji to sell its national airline.

“We are proud to have an airline of that size for a country of that size. It is a very well-performing company that goes back to the days of the Alliance Party and all the previous governments have looked after Fiji Airways which was Air Pacific at that time and when things fall apart, Fiji Airways is the one that stays.”

Gavoka says the SODELPA will work to strengthen Fiji Airways and also bring in strong airline partners to further enhance its achievements.