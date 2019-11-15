SODELPA to draw up operating procedures

The Social Democratic Liberal Party is now working on presenting a united front both in Parliament and outside.

General Secretary Emele Duituturaga says with a new executive and new management they are looking to consolidate, and involve all constituencies.

As for instructions from the Registrar of Political Parties to draw up manuals and standing operating procedures, Duituturaga says she is personally over-seeing this.

“Particularly in the Human Resources area, in the areas of the day to day running of the organization and that’s definitely something I have decided to work on because of course, we need people, we need to ensure that our procedures and our way of doing things are transparent and accountable.”

SODELPA will now hold a Special General Meeting on 25th July to deal with the deferment of its Annual General Meeting, adopt audited financial statements for 2019 and to adopt a process for the selection of Party Leader.